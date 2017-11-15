Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason started the show to talk about the UCLA basketball players who were suspended for shoplifting in China last week. The guys asked what should be the proper punishment for the players, and how long they will actually be suspended. The guys then talked some NBA, and what some of the teams you should be watching early this season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys break down the AFC with “One Small Thought.” Next, the topic changed to college basketball, and if people care this early in the season. They finished the hour talking about the new trend in the NBA with players going Vegan, and if more players will change their eating habits. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick joins the show for his weekly talk with the guys about all things NBA. The guys also talked about the newest College Football rankings, and they went through what some of the different scenarios could be for the playoffs. The guys ended the show previewing tonight’s Kings game in Atlanta, and how long it’s been since they’ve won there. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

