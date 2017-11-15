WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

“A Bunch Of Special People With A Microphone”: The Lo-Down – 11/15

Hour 1

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: LiAngelo Ball and Cody Riley (L) of the UCLA Men's Baskeball team speak to the media during a press conference at Pauley Pavilion on November 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Ball, Riley and Jalen Hill have been suspended from the team after allegedly shoplifting while on a school trip to China.

(Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason started the show to talk about the UCLA basketball players who were suspended for shoplifting in China last week.  The guys asked what should be the proper punishment for the players, and how long they will actually be suspended.  The guys then talked some NBA, and what some of the teams you should be watching early this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on October 24, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys break down the AFC with “One Small Thought.”  Next, the topic changed to college basketball, and if people care this early in the season.  They finished the hour talking about the new trend in the NBA with players going Vegan, and if more players will change their eating habits.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick joins the show for his weekly talk with the guys about all things NBA. The guys also talked about the newest College Football rankings, and they went through what some of the different scenarios could be for the playoffs.  The guys ended the show previewing tonight’s Kings game in Atlanta, and how long it’s been since they’ve won there.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

