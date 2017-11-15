WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Derek Carr On Monday’s Las Vegas Stadium Ceremony: ‘I Didn’t Know It Was Happening’

Oakland and soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders fans were excited for the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for the new Las Vegas stadium.

However, one key figure apparently didn’t get the memo.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr apparently didn’t know what was going on.

“To be honest, I didn’t know it was happening until I saw it pop up on the phone, and I was like, ‘Oh sick, they did it.’ I was not paying attention,” Carr said to Gehlken.

The Raiders plan to continue playing in Oakland through at least 2018, pending the completion of the new stadium in Las Vegas.

