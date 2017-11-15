MicroStrategy Announces Oakland Athletics’ Billy Beane As Keynote Speaker For 21st Annual World Conference

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov 15, 2017–MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and minority owner of the Oakland Athletics, Billy Beane, will be a keynote speaker for MicroStrategy’s 21 st annual user conference, MicroStrategy World™ 2018. Billy Beane will hold a Q&A session following his keynote in the Visionary Voices track and will also be available for a book signing in the Exhibit hall.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005387/en/

Billy Beane, Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Oakland A’s & Subject of Moneyball, to deliver the keynote at MicroStrategy World 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

MicroStrategy World 2018 will be held from January 15 to January 17 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The event welcomes industry experts and data enthusiasts from around the world to see the latest features of the MicroStrategy 10™ platform, including the new Dossier™ feature, live and in-person in more than 150 informative sessions, technical trainings and interactive demos, amidst other networking and special events. To register for World 2018, click here.

Considered one of the most progressive and talented baseball executives in the game today, Billy Beane has molded the Oakland Athletics into one of professional baseball’s most consistent winners since taking over as General Manager following the 1997 season. Mr. Beane shattered traditional MLB beliefs that big payrolls equated wins by implementing a data analytics methodology that led the Oakland A’s to six American League West Division Titles. That strategic methodology has come to be known as the “Moneyball” philosophy, named for the best-selling book and Oscar-nominated film chronicling Mr. Beane’s journey from General Manager to hero to celebrated management genius. Mr. Beane is a two-time Major League Baseball Executive of the Year.

“I’m really excited to attend MicroStrategy World 2018 to discuss how the Moneyball philosophy can be applied to any organization. Analytics has the power to turn everyone, not just the data scientists, into data-driven decision makers,” said Mr. Beane.

“MicroStrategy is thrilled to welcome Billy Beane to MicroStrategy World 2018, one of the year’s most anticipated events for data analytics,” said Mark Gambill, CMO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “We serve a wide array of customers and strategic partners across industries and around the globe. Billy’s amazing story, implementing a culture of analytics within the Oakland Athletics’ organization, transcends sports and can help our attendees consider how they too can challenge the status quo and transform their big data into valuable insights to drive business success.”

Register today to attend MicroStrategy World 2018, and join the conversation on Twitter with the hashtag #analytics18. Members of the press can RSVP to attend the conference here.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on Facebookand Twitter.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 10, MicroStrategy World and Dossier are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G

View source version on businesswire.com:http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005387/en/

CONTACT: MicroStrategy Incorporated

Claudia Cahill, 703-270-2207

ccahill@microstrategy.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA NEVADA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LICENSING (SPORTS) TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS SPORTS BASEBALL

SOURCE: MicroStrategy Incorporated

Copyright Business Wire 2017.

PUB: 11/15/2017 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/15/2017 08:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005387/en

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)