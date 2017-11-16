Woman Leads Police On 2 Chases In 2 Days

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say the same woman led officers on vehicle chases through Southern California on back-to-back days.

The Orange County Register reports a day after leading officers from Orange County into the Los Feliz area, a woman Wednesday morning led officers on a second chase from the Pacoima area to Valencia where she became stuck in traffic and was pulled from the car.

The Los Angeles Police Department says officers tried to pull over the driver Wednesday for possibly being under the influence.

Authorities say they also chased the same woman Tuesday for allegedly violating a restraining order, but called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Jail records say the woman was booked at the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station on suspicion of evading arrest and was released after posting bail.

