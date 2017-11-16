WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Hours-Long Overnight Standoff In Ceres Ends

CERES (CBS13) – An overnight standoff situation in Ceres lasted for hours before being resolved early Thursday morning.

It happened in the area of East Hatch Road and Richland Avenue.

SWAT officers were reportedly demanding a man release a woman who was inside the car.

The man got out of the car just before 4:30 a.m.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies have not released many details about exactly what happened, but witnesses tell CBS13 the situation has been going on for nearly six hours.

Officers are now searching car.

