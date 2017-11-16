Hours-Long Overnight Standoff In Ceres Ends

Hours-Long Overnight Standoff In Ceres EndsAn overnight standoff situation in Ceres lasted for hours before being resolved early Thursday morning.

AP Exclusive: 17 Escapes From Hawaii Hospital Since 2010More than a dozen escapes have occurred over the past eight years at a Hawaii psychiatric hospital where a patient described as dangerous walked off the grounds and made it to California.

Music Store Owner Says City Billed Him After Burglary AttemptA Manteca music store owner is sounding off at city hall after he got a bill for the police response to a series of burglaries at his business.

Elk Grove Police Kill Pit Bull That Bit Three PeopleHe's described as a playful and sweet dog. But on Tuesday night, Slowpoke was quick to attack.