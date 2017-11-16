Change Is Underfoot In Old Sacramento Ahead Of Christmas Tree Lighting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The holiday season is just around the corner, but parts of Old Sacramento are still under construction.

“I mean it’s not done yet, but it’s closer to done than not at this point,” said Scott Meier, General Manager at Rio City Café.

Construction started back in June to repair the splintered and run down boardwalk.

“The old one was all uneven and all over the place, and it definitely needed a facelift!” Meier said.

The wood-stamped concrete lines the boardwalk in front of Rio City Café and Joe’s Crab Shack.

But after months of construction, will the area be ready in time for the big holiday tree lighting next week?

“That area was moved up in the schedule in order to accommodate all of the visitors that will be coming,” said Brooksie Hughes, Old Sacramento District Director for the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

And that means the area surrounding the tree will be open and accessible to everyone by Thanksgiving. Still to come: additional lighting, landscaping and more walkway improvements.

“It’s not going to be finished until the early part of the year,” Hughes said.

Stage 9 Entertainment owner Troy Carlson told CBS 13 the construction fencing has been an eyesore for some customers.

“Actually we’ve had a few that they see it, and they want to take photos of the waterfront, but unfortunately there’s scaffolding,” Carlson explained

But he and Meier believe it’ll all be worth it when the dust finally settles.

“I just love all of the energy that’s coming into Old Town right now,” Meier said. “It’s a really cool time to be here.”

Visitors from all over California come to see the festival of lights and the tree lighting. And Hughes told CBS13 Old Sacramento will be ready for the ceremony next Wednesday at 6 p.m.