Suisun City Man, 26, Suspected Of Possessing Child Porn

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A Suisun City man is under arrest on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
The case began back on Aug. 22. A detective with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department alerted authorities in Suisun City about an email address suspected of uploading hundreds of files of child pornography.
Detectives were able to pinpoint the email address to a Suisun City home along the 1300 block of Potrero Circle. The resident, 26-year-old Christopher White, was identified as the suspect.
A search warrant soon seized a number of electronic devices. Detectives say they found more than 3,000 files of child pornography stored on the devices.
Thursday, White was arrested. He has been booked at Solano County Jail and is facing charges of possessing child pornography.