San Jose Apartment Fire Kills 3 Family Members, 1 Critical

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and neighbors say a fire ripped through an apartment in the San Francisco Bay Area, killing three members of a family and leaving another in critical condition.

Fire Capt. Joshua Padron says crews found part of the San Jose apartment building engulfed in heavy flames early Saturday. He says firefighters rushed inside and pulled out four people.

The Mercury News reports that two people died at the scene. The Clara County coroner’s office says they were a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man whom neighbors identified as siblings.

Family and officials say the siblings’ father and mother were taken to a hospital, where the 48-year-old woman died.

The fire was contained to one apartment. Investigators say the blaze started in the kitchen but a cause is not yet known.

