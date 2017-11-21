Smell Coming From Downtown Davis Hotel Prompts Evacuations

Filed Under: Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – A suspected Hazmat situation has prompted evacuations in Downtown Davis early Tuesday morning.

The scene is at the University Lodge along B Street.

Davis police say they’re helping the fire department with a situation at the hotel. Callers reported a smell coming from the hotel, but police have not elaborated any further.

The west side of the immediate area is being evacuated, police say. Officers are also blocking off the street.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area for the time being.

More information to come. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch