Sheriff Admits Sending Sexually Explicit Photo While In Uniform

File photo of a police car and badge. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – The president of the Maine Sheriffs’ Association has been ousted after a sexually explicit photograph of him in uniform in his office surfaced.

WGME-TV reports Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant confirmed the photo was him Tuesday. Gallant says he sent the photo to a woman he didn’t want to identify.

The Maine Sheriffs’ Association says it doesn’t condone Gallant’s “inappropriate actions.” It says association vice president Sheriff Kevin Joyce will serve as acting president.

Gallant has said he should not remain in a leadership position with the association.

Also, a representative for a union that represents deputy sheriffs tells the Portland Press Herald that Gallant made unwanted solicitations for sex from at least two of his employees, sending sexually explicit images of himself and a cellphone message.

A possible phone number for Gallant rang unanswered Wednesday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

