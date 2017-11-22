Teen Shot In Online Shoe Sale Gone Bad

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A mother is warning parents after her teenage son was shot during an online sales transaction.

“I just heard the gunshot and ran out,” said the woman who asked not to be identified.

Her 14-year-old son was shot twice in front of their home in the Arden area last week trying to sell a pair of shoes.

“I can’t believe these people had the heart to shoot someone like that,” she said.

The exchange arranged on the Internet site Offer Up, similar to Craigslist where people post items to buy and sell.

“They think it’s easy to just exchange stuff anywhere,” she added.

It’s one of several robberies recently reported in the region. Elk Grove police had at least three related to online transactions in the last two weeks.

Sadly, last weekend a Bay Area man was murdered.

Daniel Carlos, 32-year-old, was shot and killed while trying to sell his cellphone in the parking lot of a San Leandro gas station.

“There’s a lot of crimes that do occur during the holiday season, we see an uptick in,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s important to meet in public places and even better in your local law enforcement office and never at your home.

The teen’s mother just wants people to know that no sale is worth risking your life.

“It changed our lives, all of us, my family and my children,” she said.

The teen is expected to be OK and no arrests have been made.