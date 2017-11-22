Here Are The Thanksgiving Foods That You Should Not Feed Your Pets

Police Dog Nitro Creates Workout VideoAn Alabama police dog shown on video doing pushups with two officers is a big hit on the internet – and it’s also intended as a public safety reminder.

Here Are The Major Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving DayDozens of restaurants, fast food chains, and even coffee shops are advertising holiday hours and deals for customers who won't be holding their own turkey day

Homeless Man Gives Woman His Last $20, She Raises Over $20K For HimA New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him.

Inmate Dies After Meth-Laden Kiss; Girlfriend Gets 2 YearsAn Oregon woman whose inmate boyfriend died from a meth-laden kiss after a prison visit was sentenced to two years behind bars Tuesday on a drug conspiracy charge.