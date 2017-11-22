Too Many Cranberries: Thanksgiving Staple Could Become Fertilizer

(TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Part of your Thanksgiving dinner could have been fertilizer.

Bloomberg reports cranberries are in high enough supply, growers are looking for government approval to turn them into fertilizer.

Before this September’s harvest started cranberry inventory had already surpassed demand. The glut comes from a combination of increased supply from the United States and imports tripling, mostly from Canada.

The proposal also calls for growers to cut their production.

The decision is in the hands of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which could make the decision this week.

