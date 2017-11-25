Police Chase Ends In Head-On Crash That Kills Two

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A police chase in Anaheim has ended with a head-on crash that killed two people.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says deputies went to Villa Park Thursday afternoon after getting a call about suspicious people knocking on doors.

When police arrived, three people took off in a Ford Focus.

During the chase, a pillowcase was thrown out of the car window. Authorities say it was later found to contain jewelry and a laptop apparently stolen in a burglary.

A few minutes after the chase began, the car crossed into oncoming traffic in Anaheim and hit an SUV.

The Focus driver and another man in the car were died.

A woman passenger and the SUV driver were injured but are expected to survive.

