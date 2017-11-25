Police Chase Ends In Head-On Crash That Kills Two

Chip Kelly Returns To College Coaching With UCLA Los Angeles CA (AP)- UCLA says it has hired Chip Kelly as its coach, bringing the former Oregon coach back to the Pac-12 after he tried his hand in the NFL.

Keidel: Surging Steelers Still Lucky To Not Face RodgersThe Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans have to be ecstatic to face a Green Bay Packers team without Aaron Rodgers.

SportsLine's Top Weekend PicksWith so much NFL and college football action this weekend, SportsLine offers its top picks.

Oakland Raiders Week 12 Injury Report: Starting Cornerback Ruled Out Against BroncosThe Oakland Raiders have struggled through the NFL season so far but they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC. This week, they have a chance for revenge against the Denver Broncos but have some injuries to overcome if they want to gain the revenge win.