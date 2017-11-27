State Senator Tony Mendoza Stripped Of Leadership Posts Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State Senator Tony Mendoza has been stripped of his leadership posts following sexual harassment allegations.
The Senate rules committee voted to suspend the Los Angeles County Democrat as chairman of the banking committee, member of the economic development and the California Workforce Development Fund.
The suspension will be in effect while an outside law firm investigates the allegations. Three women have come forward claiming they were fired after raising concerns about Mendoza’s behavior with a 23-year-old in the Senate fellows program.
He has denied sexually harassing any former employees.