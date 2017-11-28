Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Delay On North Coast

Kings Beat Warriors 110-106 As Curry, Durant Sit OutWithout Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the defending NBA champions went cold down the stretch.

Raiders' Crabtree Suspended 2 Games For FightingOakland receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver cornerback Aqib Talib were suspended two games each without pay on Monday for fighting during the recent game between the two teams.

Warriors Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Out Against Kings Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are sidelined with injuries for Monday night's game against Sacramento, while key backup Andre Iguodala was listed as doubtful with a sore left knee.

Keidel: Are Eagles This Good, Or Bears This Bad?These days it's much better to be Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles than Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears.