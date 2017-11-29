High School Football Championship, SATs Collide For Stockton, Folsom Students

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A scheduling conflict means some football players will be playing their championship game the same day they take their SATs.

“It could be the last game all these seniors play,” said Rick Cordova. his son is one of them.

St. Mary’s High is taking on Folsom this weekend at Sacramento State, and unfortunately, that’s also SAT day.

“This is the last SAT date available to the seniors to get into their college with their applications,” said Diane Wabe, her son is a senior on the team.

The conflict is now forcing some seniors to punt on the first quarter of their dreams of playing in the big game.

“One of our players lives in Modesto, and he signed up for SATs in Modesto, which means after the test he’s got an almost 2-hour drive to make to it to Sac State,” she said.

Game time was set for 1 p.m., the same time the test is scheduled to end.

“We are the D1, we are the big dogs of the section, and we should be playing at our assigned time,” said Cordova.

But instead, the Division 2 teams will play at night.

Some parents are throwing a flag on this play and asking for a review.

“We need six hours between games,” said Mike Harrison, commissioner of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.

They could only push the first game back to 1:45 p.m., kicking off the second game at 9 p.m. he said wasn’t an option.

“I feel bad that the kids are in a situation where they are having to do both in such a small period of time, but let’s focus on that they can do both,” he said.

Wabe, however, believes the players shouldn’t be in this position to begin with.

“To get through the exam without that pressure of, I gotta finish, I got to get to the game,” she said.

A tackle they’ll just have to make by putting their mind to the test and heart in the game.

“We’ll get through it, and we’ll pursue. The boys will fight for it, and they are going to go out play their hearts out,” she said.

Parents even tried scheduling those sat exams closer to Sacramento, but were told by the college board that’s not an option either.