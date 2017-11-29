Man Smuggled Heroin In Car Batteries

SAN RAFAEL, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Duracell car batteries are displayed at a Batteries Plus store on November 13, 2014 in San Rafael, California. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. announced that it is purchasing Duracell battery from Procter & Gamble Co. for an estimated $3 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to at least four decades in prison for transporting millions of dollars in heroin across state lines in retrofitted car batteries.

Authorities say 46-year-old David Pacheco was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 80 years in prison for trafficking 27 kilograms of heroin.

Investigators say he made nine trips to Atlanta to pick up heroin and then would offload it in New York before driving back down south with the cash. Authorities said the heroin that Pacheco trafficked had a street value of more than $8.9 million.

A voicemail left Wednesday for his attorney was not immediately returned. One of his lawyers has said previously he made the smuggling runs because a powerful drug cartel in Mexico threatened members of his family.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch