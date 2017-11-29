Man Smuggled Heroin In Car Batteries

Man Smuggled Heroin In Car BatteriesAuthorities say 46-year-old David Pacheco was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 80 years in prison for trafficking 27 kilograms of heroin.

Man Arrested For Recording Police Awarded $275,000Alfredo Valentin was arrested in 2015 on misdemeanor wiretapping charges after he used his phone to record the officers.

He Shot A 14-Year-Old Who He Said Broke Into His Home. Police Say It Was A Coverup Of Something WorseSheriff's investigators say Valle called 911 to report a possible burglary in progress and that he shot an unknown intruder.

Three Decades Later, American's Fall Off Sydney Cliff Declared A Gay Hate CrimeThe first coroner ruled in 1989 that the 27-year-old had taken his own life, while a second coroner in 2012 could not explain how the Los Angeles-born openly gay man fell.