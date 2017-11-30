3 Suspected Porch Pirates Arrested In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto arrested three suspected “porch pirates” on Wednesday.

Modesto police say their Property Crimes Unit had put together an operation along the 1300 block of Encina Avenue. A package was soon stolen from a porch and officers went into action.

After pulling the suspect car over, they arrested three women: 57-year-old Kim Cole, 52-year-old Christina Torres and 34-year-old Sara Rodriguez.

All three were booked into jail and are facing charges of theft and conspiracy.

Rodriguez was also found to be on probation for theft, so she is also facing charges of a violation of probation.

Police say the package that was stolen has since been returned to its rightful owner.

