Reliever Petit Agrees To $10 Million, 2-year Deal With A’s

16-Year-Old Girl Arrested In DUI Crash That Killed 2 In ModestoTwo Modesto women were killed in a crash police say was caused by a 16-year-old girl suspected of DUI.

Suspected Serial Killer Was Teased By Co-Workers About Looking Like Wanted Serial KillerEmployees at the Ybor City McDonald's where Howell Donaldson worked told the Tampa Bay Times that they made fun of the suspected serial killer's resemblance to the drawing in police sketches.

This Is Why You Should Never Plug Space Heaters Into Power StripsBefore you plug in that dusty old space heater this winter, you’ll want to follow this safety tip: don’t use extension cords and power strips.

California Woman Escapes Alleged Kidnapper After Being Taken To GeorgiaA man has been arrested and is facing several sexual assault charges after he allegedly raped a woman at his Buford, Georgia home.