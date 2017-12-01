San Diego Turns To Massive Tents For Homeless To Contain Hepatitis Outbreak

The highly contagious liver disease can spread easily through homeless populations because of unsanitary conditions. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – San Diego has opened the first of three industrial-sized tents to house the homeless as part of the city’s efforts to contain a hepatitis A outbreak stemming from the deplorable conditions people were living in on the streets.

About 20 people made their way to a bunk bed Friday in the tent that will house 350 single men and women.

Two other giant tents will open later this month – one for families and one for veterans.

The tents will house a total of 700 people.

The city turned to tents to get people off the streets and contain a hepatitis A outbreak that has killed 20 people in the past year. The virus lives in feces.

More than 3,000 people have been living on the streets in the city.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch