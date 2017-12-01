Stockton Firefighters Rescue Wayward Sea Lion

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Firefighters make an unusual rescue in Stockton on Thursday.

Staff at the Emergency Food Bank  along W. Scotts Avenue spotted a sea lion and called fire crews.

The fire department responded and they called the Marine Mammal Center in Marin County to help with the rescue. Rescuers drove all the way down on a moment’s notice from Sausalito to help rescue the sea lion.

The sea lion is now in the custody of the center.

Firefighters have named the sea lion “Duce,” carrying on a firehouse hold name.

