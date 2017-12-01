Stockton Emergency Food Bank Gets Big Donation Ahead Of Holidays

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Help continues to pour in for the Emergency Food Bank in Stockton.
Pride Industries handed the food bank a check for $10,000 Friday morning.
This comes after an urgent plea to the community for help.
The agency only had 30 turkeys to feed needy families for Thanksgiving this year.
“We have 200 to 300 a day that go through the food pantry line, and the donation is very important. Yes, unemployment is down, but cost of living in many places is very high, and we’re an emergency food bank, there are a lot of folks that rely on us,” said Mike Donaghy, executive director, Emergency Food Bank.
Once the community stepped in, it was able to provide people with more than 6,000 meals, and they have enough food to last the rest of the year.
“This is the time of year, that should be joyful and how we can actually really help and you get this good feeling inside that there is something good happening today versus everything that you see that is going on that is either bad or evil,” said Roy Hightower, general manager, Pride Industries.
A portion of today’s donation will help the food bank fund its annual Christmas turkey box giveaway for needy families on Dec. 21.