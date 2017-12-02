Authorities Search For Suspects Involved In Another Pharmacy Robbery

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — At least two suspects are on the run tonight after yet another pharmacy robbery in Citrus Heights.

Tonight’s pursuit began just after 5p.m. when the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department got a call about a robbery at theRite Aid Pharmacy on Manzanita Ave.

Sheriff’s officials say more than two suspects entered the Rite Aid looking to steal prescription drugs.

“There were items taken from that robbery and there were no weapons seen or brandished by the suspects,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton. Acting on a witness description a sheriff’s K-9 unit was able to catch up with the fleeing getaway car and and gave chase for nearly five miles where the suspects ditched the car in a neighborhood off Florabelle Ave and Garden Gate and then ran from the scene.

“Currently there’s a K-9 search underway and we’re utilizing airborne assets to assist with that search,” Hampton said on scene.

Sheriffs investigators along with Citrus Heights Police are working a series of pharmacy robberies including one Monday night at a Rite Aid on Auburn Blvd. In that case, three suspects jumped the pharmacy counter and demanded prescription drugs. 87-year-old Marilyn Stribley was knocked over by one of the suspects as they fled the store, knocking her unconscious. She was taken to the hospital and died earlier today.

“We don’t know at this point if this is related to any of the series that we have going on, but we are going to try and track down all the leads. We do have a pretty good amount of evidence here to sift through and we believe that will lead us to who we’re looking for,” Hampton said.

Ironically tonight’s chase ended just blocks away from where Sibley lived. CBS 13 spoke with family members. They say they’re going through a range of emotions right now, understandably hurt, upset, and angry with how their mother died, and would like to see those responsible brought to justice.