Crash Kills Caltrans Toll Worker On Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A toll attendant has been killed by a crash on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

California Highway Patrol Officer Vu Williams tells the San Francisco Chronicle a box truck struck several vehicles early Saturday and then hit a toll both.

The attendant inside the booth was killed, and the truck driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries.

Gov. Jerry Brown says in a statement that the victim was 46-year-old California Department of Transportation employee Si Si Han.

Han worked for Caltrans for more than a decade and is survived by husband Ryan and their 10-year-old daughter Ashly.

Williams says the cause of the 5:11 a.m. crash remains under investigation but it is not believed to have been an intentional act.

