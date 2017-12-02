Gathering Marks 1 Year Since Deadly Oakland Warehouse Fire

Filed Under: Deadly Fire, Fire, Ghost Ship Warehouse, Oakland, warehouse fire
Oakland, California, firefighters inspect a warehouse on December 3, 2016, where a fire during a rave party killed 9 people on December 2. Nine people were killed and 25 missing after a huge blaze broke out during a rave party near San Francisco held in a cluttered, maze-like warehouse for artists, known as "Oakland Ghostship," fire officials said Saturday. / AFP / Virginie GOUBIER (Photo credit should read VIRGINIE GOUBIER/AFP/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The first anniversary of a fire that killed 36 people during an electronic music party in an Oakland, California, warehouse has been marked with a gathering outside the gutted building known as the “Ghost Ship.”

The East Bay Times reports that an Aztec group performed Saturday outside the ruins, and candles and mementos were placed at a nearby metal palm tree sculpture.

Names of the victims were read, and the Rev. Wortham Fears of Christian Academy told the gathering to remember the smiles and laughs shared with them.

Events were to continue, including a procession to Lake Merritt, art installations, a sundown observance and nighttime vigil.

The East Bay Times says some dance clubs planned to pause between 11 p.m. and midnight for a moment of silence.

