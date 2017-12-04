7 River Raft Court, Sacramento

Win Puts Oakland Raiders In 3-Way Tie With 4 Games LeftAfter scuffling their way through the first three months of the season as one of the NFL's bigger disappointments, the Oakland Raiders have managed to claw their way back into contention

Raiders Overcome Early Season Slide To Move Into Tie For 1stAfter scuffling their way through the first three months of the season as one of the NFL's bigger disappointments, the Oakland Raiders have managed to claw their way back into contention in the mediocre AFC West.

LaVar Ball Takes His Son And Goes Home Over UCLA Shoplifting SuspensionLaVar Ball told the Los Angeles Times and ESPN on Monday that he's going to explore other options for LiAngelo because "I'm not going to let him sit back and not practice."

Athletics Hire Al Pedrique As First Base CoachThe Athletics have hired Al Pedrique as their first-base coach for manager Bob Melvin's staff.