7 River Raft Court, Sacramento

This Christmas light display has more than 10,000 lights, rotating Christmas trees, music, star shower lasers in the driveway and Santa waving from the window.

The photos below are from last year. The homeowner says this year’s light display will be even bigger and brighter.

It’s at 7 River Raft Court, Sacramento.

The display is lit from 6:00 to 9:30 pm, Sunday through Thursday; Friday & Saturday has music ’til 9:00 pm.

 

To include your home in our list, email your photos, address and a short description to web@cbssacramento.com.

