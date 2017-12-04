Who Led Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies, CHP On Wild Pursuit?

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Investigators are trying to find who led them on a high-speed pursuit in Calaveras County on Friday.
Investigators say a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a BMW sedan near Pine Street in Valley Springs at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, but the driver didn’t yield and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit continued until it reached highways 26 and 49 where the California Highway Patrol deployed spike strips. The spikes punctured the tires on the suspect’s vehicle, as well as the pursuing deputy’s vehicle. Another deputy and eventually the CHP picked up the pursuit eastbound on Highway 26, with the rims of the suspect’s vehicle sparking along the way.
The driver was stopped east of the south fork Mokelumne River bridge where the driver fled on foot and eluded officers.
The suspect’s vehicle was not registered and was listed for non-operation with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
No suspect identification has been released.