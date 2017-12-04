Lobbyist Names Lawmaker Who She Says Masturbated In Front Of Her In Restroom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — “I was among other colleagues people who worked in politics and had no reason to believe a perpetrator was waiting to sexually assault me.”

Sacramento Lobbyist Pamela Lopez says that perpetrator is Assemblyman Matt Dababneh (D-Van Nuys). She says she was at a work event last year when he followed her into a restroom, pushed her in, and exposed himself.

“And in explicit terms to me to touch his genitals while he was masturbating and I remember thinking oh my God what do I do,” she said at a press conference Monday.

She said no, and walked out. She says she told some friends at the event. And didn’t make a big deal of it until two months ago when Harvey Weinstein accusers inspired her to share the story.

In the latest development in a burgeoning sex scandal in California’s Legislature, Pamela Lopez held a news conference at the office of her lobbying firm, K Street Consulting, to publicly name Dababneh as the perpetrator of an assault she had described to reporters and lawmakers for weeks without attaching a name.

She accused him of following her into a single-stall bathroom during a January 2016 Las Vegas hotel party for mutual friends, slamming the door and masturbating in front of her while asking him to touch her. She also outlined the alleged incident in a letter to the Assembly committee tasked with handling misconduct complaints.

Lopez initially refused to say who did it – for fear of retaliation.

That’s no longer the case.

“I am putting this in the hands of the lawmakers who have told me that they will act to protect me,” she said.

Lopez has formally filed a complaint with the assembly. And she’s teamed up with another alleged victim.

Jessica Yas Barker sat next to Lopez to announce she worked with Dababneh at a district office in the San Fernando Valley when she says, he did and said inappropriate things.

“I had to listen to him regale me with stories of his sexual prowess. .. He would open his top desk drawer to reveal a storage of condoms and once he was certain I had gotten a view of it – he would make a joke or smirk about it,” she said.

Neither women have filed police reports. And anonymous sources at the capitol tell CBS13 they don’t believe the stories.

That’s because Lopez initially stated the alleged incident happened at a bar in Sacramento. Now she says it happened at a wedding celebration in Las Vegas. But she maintains she misstated the location on purpose.

“I’m moment if I specified I was at a Las Vegas event those details would make it possible to identify my perpetrator,” she said.

Dababneh’s Attorneys releases a statement denying any misconduct. It reads:

“I am saddened by this lobbyist’s effort to create this falsehood and make these inflammatory statements, apparently for her own self-promotion and without regard to the reputation of others. I look forward to clearing my name.”

A cease-and-desist letter from Patricia L. Glaser with Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shaprio, the law firm representing Dababneh that’s dated Friday and referring to Monday’s press conference reads:

Dear. Ms. Lopez: This office represents Assembly Member Matt Dababneh. We are advised that you have made false claims that Mr. Dababneh sexually harassed you at a recent pre-wedding party in Las Vegas. We are advised, also, that you may intend to repeat your false charges at a press conference on Monday in Sacramento. This letter is written to give you formal notice that Mr. Dababneh unequivocally denies the occurance of the incident of sexual harassment that you allege, or any other act of sexual harassment by him against you, at any time. Further, this letter constitues a formal demand that you cease and desist from repeating any false charge of sexual harassment agaisnt Mr. Dababneh. If you proceed with your press conference or any other public statement and make any false and defamatory allegation against Mr. Dababneh, you wil be helf fully accountable in damages. All rights reserved. Very Truly yours, Patricia L. Glaser.

Dababneh, 36 and not married, has stepped aside as chairman of the Assembly’s Banking and Finance Committee while the allegation is under investigation.

He is the third sitting lawmaker to be investigated by the Legislature over sexual misconduct allegations since nearly 150 women at the Capitol came forward in October to allege pervasive harassment in state government. Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra of Los Angeles resigned last week while Sen. Tony Mendoza of Artesia denies wrongdoing. Both are Democrats.

Lopez is the only woman to make a formal claim against Dababneh as a lawmaker, but others allege inappropriate conduct while he worked for Sherman from 2005-2013, including as the district chief of staff.

“It was pretty much an open secret in the San Fernando Valley that this is how Matt behaved,” said Barker, who now works for the television network Ovation.