2 Women Accuse California Assemblyman Of Sexual Harassment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two women spoke out on Monday, accusing California Assemblyman Matt Dababneh of inappropriate contact.
Dababneh is a Democrat who represents the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County.
Pamela Lopez claims the lawmaker cornered her in a bathroom last year in a Las Vegas hotel, dropped his pants and asked her to touch him.
Lopez filed a complaint with the Assembly Rules Committee and told her story to an assembly hearing without naming the lawmaker.
Another woman, Jessica Yas Barker, spoke at Monday’s press conference and said she and others have endured harassment by Dababneh.
Lawyers for both women say they received a cease and desist notice from Dababneh’s attorney to try and prevent their announcement from taking place.
Dababneh’s office has since released a statement to KPCC, writing, “I am saddened by this lobbyist’s effort to create this falsehood and make these inflammatory statements, apparently for her own self-promotion and without regard to the reputation of others. I look forward to clearing my name.”