Warehouse Worker Falls Through Roof, Fire Discovered Inside Building

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are investigating after a fire at a commercial building in Sacramento Monday morning.

The scene is at a concrete warehouse along the 1100 block North D Street.

Sacramento Fire says the fire may have been burning all night. Firefighters got to the scene just before 8 a.m.

A worker who had been inspecting some equipment on the roof fell through when the roof gave in, firefighters say. Smoke went up through the resulting hole and neighbors called the fire department.

The worker suffered moderate injuries from the 20-25 foot fall and has been taken to the hospital.

 

 

