Tips For A Sober Holiday

Filed Under: Alcohol, christmas, holidays, sober

SACRAMENTO (CBS) — Alcohol plays a central part in many holiday events, and that can be difficult if you are in recovery.

Karen Hamm is president of Women for Sobriety, founded over 40 years ago. She says the key is to plan ahead.

“That can include limiting the number of parties you attend throughout the holidays. Or creating a new tradition without alcohol,” she said.

Hamm says a good host or hostess usually can spot a guest without a drink a mile away.

“Always have something, a bottle of water in your hand, a soda, sparkling water. Typically, a host will ask if somebody wants something to drink if they don’t have something in their hand,” said Hamm.

She’s been sober for 10 years and says being alcohol-free has resulted in many positive changes, including reduced negativity, problem-solving, and setting boundaries, especially in toxic situations.

For more information, go to WomenforSobriety.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch