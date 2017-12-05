Investigation Into Child’s Death Leads To Arrest Of Sacramento Man, 29

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A Sacramento man is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old child, the sheirff’s department says.
The incident happened back on Nov. 20. Deputies say they responded to an apartment complex along the 4900 block of San Juan Avenue that day on a report of an unresponsive child.
Medics took the child to the hospital, but the child was soon pronounced dead.
Detectives began investigating the incident, interviewing family members and witnesses. Foul play was soon suspected by detectives and a warrant search was later undertaken at the child’s home.
The investigation uncovered evidence that has now led to the arrest of 29-year-old Sacramento resident Frederic McDonald. McDonald was booked at Sacramento County Jail and is facing charges of child endangerment, neglect, and abuse resulting in death.
The exact relationship between McDonald and the child is unclear at this point.
McDonald is being held without bail.