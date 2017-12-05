Big Rig Crash Blocking Traffic On NB I-5 Through Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A big rig crash has several lanes of Interstate 5 closed through Stockton Tuesday morning.
The scene is along the northbound side of the freeway, near Pershing Avenue, at the Viaduct Bridge.
A big rig driver apparently lost control, crashed into the middle, and found the truck’s cab dangling between the viaduct.
California Highway Patrol says the driver was able to crawl out of the truck and appears to be OK.
The big rig is now blocking lanes 1-3 along northbound I-5. Caltrans says to expect the roadway to be blocked until about 1 p.m.
Tow truck drivers are now extending a boom to try and latch chains underneath the cab to try and get it out of the interstate.
Expect traffic delays.
