Holiday Tips: Decorating safety  | Avoiding cyber scams | Having a sober holiday | Buying a "real" tree? Read this first

Big Rig Crash Blocking Traffic On NB I-5 Through Stockton

Filed Under: stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A big rig crash has several lanes of Interstate 5 closed through Stockton Tuesday morning.

The scene is along the northbound side of the freeway, near Pershing Avenue, at the Viaduct Bridge.

A big rig driver apparently lost control, crashed into the middle, and found the truck’s cab dangling between the viaduct.

California Highway Patrol says the driver was able to crawl out of the truck and appears to be OK.

The big rig is now blocking lanes 1-3 along northbound I-5. Caltrans says to expect the roadway to be blocked until about 1 p.m.

Tow truck drivers are now extending a boom to try and latch chains underneath the cab to try and get it out of the interstate.

Expect traffic delays.

Head here for the latest traffic updates: http://CBS13.com/traffic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch