NEW YORK (CBS13) –Republic FC fans are out in force in New York City as Sacramento makes its best and last pitch to gain one of two available Major League Soccer expansion franchises.

Sac Republic FC is one of four finalists trying to convince the MLS to give the city a team.

The team and the City of Sacramento are making their case before the league in NYC.

If these New Yorkers haven’t heard of Sacramento and @SacRepublicFC .. they have now.. pic.twitter.com/YwDSRUIiEZ — Drew Bollea (@Drew_CBS13) December 6, 2017

Republic FC has been pushing for this moment for months – and it’s been quite a journey.

The club went through ownership disputes and worked to strike a stadium deal. In fact, the city has already begun moving dirt at the railyards site in anticipation of being granted a franchise.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said last week that he’s ready for this moment.

Official presentation kits have arrived at MLS headquarters.. pic.twitter.com/sbSwCGodpH — Drew Bollea (@Drew_CBS13) December 6, 2017

“You play to your strengths. And you go into these conversations with confidence,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg will use his previous experience as a state leader when he went to bat for the Sacramento Kings organization in front of NBA executives.

MLS reportedly likes to make its announcements in the home cities of those getting the franchises.

The other finalists are Cincinnati, Detroit and Nashville.