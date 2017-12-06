UC Davis Vets Use 3-D Printed To Help Fix Dog's FaceLoca was bitten by another dog so severely that the right side of her skull and jaw had extensive damage. She also had multiple puncture wounds on her face and neck.

Raging Southern California Wildfires Revive Northern California PainKelly Sinn's home was one of 200 destroyed just two months ago. Her 85-year-old father’s home burned down right next door.

Sacramento Fans Travel To New York City In Final Push For Major League SoccerSacramento is one of four finalists, and fans made sure the league heard them loud and clear.

No Signs Of Foul Play In Disappearance Of Sacramento Woman Near AuburnThe search for Yin Wong has come to an end, four days after her car was found abandoned. Investigators with Placer County Sheriff’s Office believe they have found her body.

Former County Employee Is Third To Speak Out Against San Joaquin County SheriffAs an evidence custodian, Nick Germann of Stockton knows all too well how business is run at the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.