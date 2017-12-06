Filed Under:Santa Rosa, wildfire

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The FBI is joining efforts to prevent fraud related to Northern California wildfire recovery efforts.

Nearly two dozen blazes ripped through the region in mid-October, destroying 8,800 structures and 245,000 acres of land. The FBI announced Wednesday it’s created a task force with state and local agencies to investigate potential fraud in the relief efforts.

State Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones is set to release an updated total of residential and commercial insurance claims Tuesday.

As of late October, property damage claims exceeded $3.3 billion.

The FBI’s San Francisco Division says the task force will utilize intelligence about fraud in other recent disasters, including hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico earlier this year.

The Northern California wildfires were the deadliest in state history, killing 44 people.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch