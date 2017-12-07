SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal bill that would loosen gun restrictions in all 50 states has passed the House and is headed for the Senate.

The bill focuses on conceal-carry and would make it legal to bring concealed weapons across state lines.

Lawmakers from states with heavy gun restrictions, like California, are speaking out against it.

But supporters say it’s a major win.

Sam Paredes of the Gun Owners of California says, “Law-abiding citizens’ rights should not end at state borders.”

He calls it, guns without borders. Paredes says that’s point of the concealed carry bill advancing through Congress.

He says, like a marriage license, a concealed carry permit will be valid and legal, no matter what state you enter.

“People say, well, it’s going to make it easier for criminals to carry guns. Well, you know what–criminals already carry guns regardless of the laws,” he said.

But law enforcement and prosecutors strongly disagree.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra signed onto a letter along with nearly two dozen attorneys general.

He says, “The proposals before Congress would threaten public safety and make it harder for local authorities to do their job.”

It’s the first gun legislation in Congress since mass shootings in Texas and Las Vegas killed 80 people.

But the House passed the measure, and as it heads to the Senate, California Democrats are trying to convince moderates up for re-election, to vote no.

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Sacramento) says, “This bill undermines California state law. A state like Alabama is not forced to follow California’s laws. Why should Californians be forced to accept Alabama’s gun laws? The answer is simple – they shouldn’t.”

“Well Congressman Ami Bera, I have a message for you. That ship has sailed. There’s nothing you’ll be able to do to influence the U.S. Senate,” said Pardes.

The Senate is expected to take up the legislation before Christmas. President Trump has vowed to sign off on it.