CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A home was damaged by fire at a Citrus Heights mobile home park on Friday morning. Fortunately, the fire didn’t spread to nearby units.

Around 8:20 a.m., dispatchers received reports of a fire at a home along Sage Street. When Metro Fire firefighters arrived, they found the home with “heavy fire,” according to a statement from the department.

Firefighters put out the fire a short time later, but not before it caused significant damage to the interior and exterior of the home. Burned debris, including furniture, was scattered outside of the home and glass was blown out of the windows.

Crews were able to contain the fire to this unit. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

