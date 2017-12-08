SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Investigators are trying to get answers in a year old murder case before it goes cold.

It was a door-to-door effort on Friday as homicide detectives and family passed out flyers to find out who killed 32-year-old Ronnie Lee Jones.

He was shot while sitting in a car parked in the driveway of his home on Redondo Avenue just past 2 a.m. on Sunday.

“It’s a nightmare every day when you wake up, every day you try to go to sleep,” said his godmother Kathy Johnson.

The murder stunned his family and now detectives who can’t solve the case.

“We don’t have any information. We don’t know what they look like, what vehicle they fled in,” said Officer Linda Matthew with Sacramento Police.

Investigators believe two men walked up that morning and opened fire.

Not having answers has been agonizing for his loved ones.

“The roughest year of my life definitely. I’m trying to readjust without him. He’s definitely the love of my life,” said Marisa Tillman, Ronnie’s girlfriend.

She said he had a 4-year-old son and was a special man to so many.

“I miss his smile, but that heartbeat boy, I miss that more than anything,” she said.

That’s why she’s was out here hitting the streets with detectives who say they need someone to come forward.

“A lot of times our detectives come to the point where they think they know who did it, but cannot completely follow through with it. On this one we don’t have that information,” Matthew said.

His family said they won’t stop until the killers are found.

“Our family just needs justice and I promise you we will not stop. I promise you,” Tillman said.

There’s up to a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved.

You can remain anonymous by calling dispatch or 911.