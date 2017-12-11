Filed Under:news wire, shooting, stockton
Credit: CBS13

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police detectives are investigating after several deadly shootings happened Sunday night in Stockton.

The first incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Manhattan Drive. Police say they were investigating the report of shots fired when they learned that a man in his 30s was shot in the front yard of a nearby residence. When they arrived at the scene of the reported shooting, they found a man suffering a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from Stockton police.

Just after 10 p.m., officers say they responded to the report of a drive-by shooting in the 4900 Block of Greensboro Way. There were a total of five people shot in that incident. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. There, a woman also died of her injuries, according to a statement from Stockton police.

Detectives have been talking with witnesses and encouraging anyone who may have seen or heard anything in those cases to come forward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch