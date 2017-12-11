Filed Under:Crash, news wire, West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was injured when their vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in West Sacramento.

The crash happened along Old River Road near Monument Bend, trapping the driver inside of the vehicle.

Traffic was stopped in both directions as West Sacramento Fire Department firefighters cut the driver from the vehicle.

Police say they don’t know the exact cause of the crash, don’t suspect the driver was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver is expected to recover.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch