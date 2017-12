12 Daves Of Christmas Day 3 - 8985 Eagleson Court, Sacramento Part 4It's the third night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, and we've got a fantastic display in Sacramento. There's a really touching reason behind the extravagance of these decorations.

12 Daves Of Christmas Day 3 - 8985 Eagleson Court, Sacramento Part 3It's the third night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, and we've got a fantastic display in Sacramento. There's a really touching reason behind the extravagance of these decorations.

12 Daves Of Christmas Day 3 - 8985 Eagleson Court, Sacramento Part 2It's the third night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, and we've got a fantastic display in Sacramento. There's a really touching reason behind the extravagance of these decorations.

12 Daves Of Christmas Day 3 - 8985 Eagleson Court, Sacramento Part 1It's the third night of the 12 Daves of Christmas, and we've got a fantastic display in Sacramento. There's a really touching reason behind the extravagance of these decorations.

Snowboarder Remembered For Impact He Had On Everyone Around HimDavid Karlin, 23, had big dreams to become a lawyer. While his life was cut short, his parents say the impact he's left is remarkable.