DAVIS (CBS13) — A former UC Davis professor has been stripped of prestigious titles in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

Kern Holoman was a long-time conductor of the UC Davis Symphony Orchestra and a music instructor. He’s been accused of sexually assaulting a college freshman 30 years ago.

The student, Danny Gray, posted on social media that he decided to go public with his story as the “Me Too” movement gained momentum this fall.

Holoman denied the allegations.

“I am distressed and deeply apologetic for my role in any event that has harmed Danny Gray in any way. Our memories of that time differ markedly, but the remorse is very real,” he said in a statement.

