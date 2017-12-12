SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A year removed from the end of California’s drought, Sacramento is looking a dry December square in the face.
The current two-week long-range forecast shows no rain in the forecast through Christmas. The rest of the month has been just as dry, with only 0.03 inches recorded in Sacramento for December, well short of the 2.76 inches the city normally sees.
December is typically one of the wettest months in Sacramento, but this December is on pace to be the driest in nearly two decades.
Rain in December would be appreciated. Since October 1, the city has only seen about 2.62 inches of rain, compared the expected 4.61 inches.
Temperatures for the next week are expected to stay in the 60s, peaking on Saturday with a high of 68. Lows will hover in the upper 30s to low 40s.
The 0.03 inches of rain so far this December would be the driest end of the year this century, matching 0.03 inches in 1999. There have been drier Decembers. In December 1989, Sacramento saw no measurable rain.