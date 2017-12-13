SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A good Samaritan is recovering in the hospital after losing both her legs while trying to help strangers in a stalled car.

The woman was pushing that stalled car in a Sacramento County roadway when she was hit in a violent collision that severed her legs.

Lindsay Shabazian is the mother of a 4-year-old girl and 11-month-old boy.

From Mercy San Juan Medical Center, The loss of her legs is a fate her family is still helping her grasp.

“I keep telling her she has her arms to hold her babies and she’ll get prosthetics or whatever, and she’ll be able to learn how to walk, and live her life,” mother Penny Shabazian said. “She’s a tough cookie.”

The crash came while Shabazian was helping strangers.

Then strangers came to her aid.

“It was amazing, it really was,” Penny Shabazian said.

Troy Goings did not know Lindsay Shabazian. The physical therapist rushed to her side, making sure to keep the pressure on her legs. In the midst of her incredible pain, she asked Goings about her children.

“We could hear the sirens, so I said listen, finish line’s coming up, let’s just focus on you right now,” Goings said.

Now Goings has organized a donation drive to help Lindsay’s recovery.

“Basically just trying to take the burden off the family and let them focus on Lindsay and recovery,” Goings said.

CHP officers are investigating the crash.

Officer Chad Hertzell says these type of good Samaritan accidents are heartbreaking for everyone involved. He urges those with the best intentions to steer clear of stalled vehicles.

“Best thing to do, get on the phone dial and dial 9-1-1,” Hertzell said. “We have a patrol car with lights and sirens we can push people off the roadway.”

She spotted a stranger in trouble. Then her helpful instinct changed her life in an instant.