Filed Under:San Diego, Thomas Fire
The Thomas Fire in California has grown to over 26,000 acres with 0% perimeter containment, according to a tweet from the Ventura County Fire Department's verified Twitter account. (Source: Ventura County Fire Department)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Authorities have identified a firefighter killed while battling a blaze that’s destroyed hundreds of homes northwest of Los Angeles.

State fire chief Ken Pimlott says Cory Iverson was an engineer based in San Diego. His death was announced Thursday but no details are being released.

Iverson was 32. He leaves a pregnant wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

Iverson had been with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection since 2009.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles escorted his body to the coroner’s office in Ventura County.

It’s the second death blamed on the so-called Thomas fire, which has ravaged Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for more than a week.

Authorities say a 70-year-old Santa Paula woman died from smoke inhalation and injuries from a car crash last week as she apparently tried to evacuate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch