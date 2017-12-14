SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We could be hours away from learning if Sacramento is one of the cities awarded a new Major League Soccer franchise.
The MLS board of governors will be meeting in New York City on Thursday; one of the main topics will be which two teams will they add to their league.
Last week, the Sacramento representatives traveled to New York to push hard for the capital city.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told us they were told to refine a few details, but he was feeling good about the overall bid.
“We remain very confident but not overconfident,” Steinberg said.
There may be good reason to be optimistic: A poll just released involving MLS beat writers predicts it will be Sacramento and Nashville chosen over Detroit and Cincinnati.
It isn’t clear exactly how soon after the meeting the league will announce its decision.