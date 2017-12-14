Filed Under:MLS, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We could be hours away from learning if Sacramento is one of the cities awarded a new Major League Soccer franchise.

The MLS board of governors will be meeting in New York City on Thursday; one of the main topics will be which two teams will they add to their league.

Last week, the Sacramento representatives traveled to New York to push hard for the capital city.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg told us they were told to refine a few details, but he was feeling good about the overall bid.

“We remain very confident but not overconfident,” Steinberg said.

There may be good reason to be optimistic: A poll just released involving MLS beat writers predicts it will be Sacramento and Nashville chosen over Detroit and Cincinnati.

It isn’t clear exactly how soon after the meeting the league will announce its decision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch