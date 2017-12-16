Filed Under:New York City, Entertainment, garrison keillor, Minnesota Public Radio, MPR, A Prairie Home Companion
Author Garrison Keillor takes a break from signing copies of his new book "Lake Wobegon, Summer 1956" at a Waldenbooks store September 5, 2001 in Northbrook, IL. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — “A Prairie Home Companion” has been given a new name — “Live from Here” — in the wake of creator Garrison Keillor’s acrimonious split with Minnesota Public Radio.

Chris Thile, the mandolin virtuoso who has hosted the weekly variety show since Keillor’s retirement last year, announced the new name Saturday evening as the show opened a live performance in New York City.

MPR terminated its contracts with Keillor after it said it had received multiple allegations of improper conduct by Keillor. MPR has declined to give any details except to say the allegations involved treatment of one woman who had worked with Keillor when he was still with the show.

Keillor has said he accidentally touched a woman’s bare back while trying to console her.

