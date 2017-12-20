Filed Under:Elk Grove, Indiana, Marijuana

GREENFIELD, Ind. (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man was arrested in Indiana after authorities say they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in the car he was driving.

Indiana State Police says a trooper pulled over a minivan for allegedly speeding along Interstate 70 near the community of Greenfield late Tuesday morning.

van Police: Elk Grove Man Arrested In Indiana With More Than 100 Pounds Of Pot

The van being searched by state troopers. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

The trooper says he could smell marijuana and dryer sheets coming from the van.

A search was soon done and a load of bags full of marijuana, shrink wrapped and individually packaged, were found inside the van. About 120 pounds of marijuana was found, authorities say.

pot elk grove Police: Elk Grove Man Arrested In Indiana With More Than 100 Pounds Of Pot

The load of packaged marijuana seized by troopers. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

The pair inside the car, 43-year-old Elk Grove resident Tong Pan and 52-year-old Virginia resident Liandi Zhang, said they were on their way to Virginia from California. Both were arrested and have been booked at Marion County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch