GREENFIELD, Ind. (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man was arrested in Indiana after authorities say they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in the car he was driving.
Indiana State Police says a trooper pulled over a minivan for allegedly speeding along Interstate 70 near the community of Greenfield late Tuesday morning.
The trooper says he could smell marijuana and dryer sheets coming from the van.
A search was soon done and a load of bags full of marijuana, shrink wrapped and individually packaged, were found inside the van. About 120 pounds of marijuana was found, authorities say.
The pair inside the car, 43-year-old Elk Grove resident Tong Pan and 52-year-old Virginia resident Liandi Zhang, said they were on their way to Virginia from California. Both were arrested and have been booked at Marion County Jail.